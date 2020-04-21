Neumann University student shares stories amid coronavirus pandemic

What are you doing during the coronavirus pandemic? That's what one local university wants to know. It’s part of a school project that spans the world.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

Neumann University’s station manager Sean McDonald moved all his radio equipment into his West Chester home after the coronavirus force the school to shut down.

“If students were going to go home, I want a way to keep them engaged and give them a sense of normalcy during a time when nothing is normal.” Neumann McDonald told FOX 29.

McDonald's idea is recording people’s stories during the pandemic and posting them to Facebook and YouTube. Stories can be heard from all over the country and the world.

“It is really a great archival history of what Neumann University and their students did and what it was like to live during a global pandemic because we really don’t have anything but newspaper clippings from the last one," McDonald explained.

The recordings are flowing in. Right now, there are over 60 stories to hear. With another 15 yet to post and the topics have a broad range of topics. Kimberly sent in a story dealing with being isolated in Barcelona Spain.

Neumann sophomore Jake Loburak runs through play-by-play of his mom making pancakes.

“I record on my phone next to her so in the pancake one you can hear her breaking the eggs and wiping the mix,” Loburak said. “She just kind of rolls with it. She has gotten very fond of postgame interviews that I started doing with her.”

McDonald will keep posting stories far beyond the pandemic.

“I think it is really longer than the pandemic. It is also how are we adjusting when we are allowed to gather again," he explained. “I want to hear when someone is allowed to go to opening day of baseball and they walk into CBP and they are nervous about walking in because that is going to be a real thing.”

If you want to hear the Corona Casts, please click here.

