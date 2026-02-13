FBI Most Wanted: Suspect captured in 2000s killing of Philadelphia 5-year-old girl

The Brief Alexis Flores, formerly on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been captured. Flores is accused of the strangulation death of a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia in 2000. He was charged in 2007 with murder and other crimes and remained on the run until his recent capture.



A fugitive formerly on the FBI's Most Wanted list for the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia over two decades ago has been captured.

What we know:

The FBI announced the arrest of Alexis Flores on Friday, calling it "the culmination of 25 years of tireless investigative effort."

"No matter how long it takes, the FBI will continue to pursue those who commit violent crimes and bring them to justice on behalf of victims." Special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia Wayne Jacobs said.

Flores, a Honduras native, went by several aliases and used different dates of birth during his time on the run. Flores was first charged with murder, kidnapping and other crimes in 2007, and later made the FBI's top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

"For a quarter century, this case has weighed heavily on the hearts of our City, especially the family of this young victim and the detectives who never stopped working on her behalf," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said.

The backstory:

Flores was sought for the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia during the summer of 2000.

The girl was reported missing in June of that year, and was later found strangled to death inside an apartment in August.

Local and federal law enforcement charged Flores in early 2007, and he remained on the run until his recent capture.