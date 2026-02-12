Carter’s Cheesesteaks: First Black-owned business to open in Philadelphia's Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Carter’s Cheesesteaks has become the first Black-owned business to open in Chinatown, serving up both classic and creative cheesesteaks, including versions topped with lobster and shrimp.
A new chapter for Chinatown’s food scene
What we know:
Carter’s Cheesesteaks offers a menu that blends traditional cheesesteaks with unique creations, including seafood-topped options.
The owner, Garci, said, "Me at 38-years-old I’m the first person to accomplish that goal, I could understand why some people wouldn’t want that to happen, so I felt like because of that let’s double down on that."
Garci not only owns the restaurant but also the entire building, which he has transformed into a food court featuring a variety of Black-owned businesses serving different cuisines.
Garci said, "Let me bring some more black people down here, let them also be apart of the history that’s being made because I feel like it’s a wonderful thing and change is needed."
The backstory:
Garci shared that he grew up with a street background and hopes his efforts will inspire the next generation. "Chase your dream, I really truly believe the more you chase your dream, put the work in, in the end you’ll get the reward," said Garci.
The new food court aims to create opportunities for other Black entrepreneurs while adding to the diversity of Chinatown’s food offerings.
The Source: Interviews with Garci, owner of Carter’s Cheesesteaks and The Square.