Carter’s Cheesesteaks: First Black-owned business to open in Philadelphia's Chinatown

The Brief Carter’s Cheesesteaks is the first Black-owned business to open in Chinatown. The restaurant offers original cheesesteaks as well as unique options topped with lobster and shrimp. The owner has turned the building into a food court featuring several Black-owned businesses.



Carter’s Cheesesteaks has become the first Black-owned business to open in Chinatown, serving up both classic and creative cheesesteaks, including versions topped with lobster and shrimp.

A new chapter for Chinatown’s food scene

What we know:

Carter’s Cheesesteaks offers a menu that blends traditional cheesesteaks with unique creations, including seafood-topped options.

The owner, Garci, said, "Me at 38-years-old I’m the first person to accomplish that goal, I could understand why some people wouldn’t want that to happen, so I felt like because of that let’s double down on that."

Garci not only owns the restaurant but also the entire building, which he has transformed into a food court featuring a variety of Black-owned businesses serving different cuisines.

Garci said, "Let me bring some more black people down here, let them also be apart of the history that’s being made because I feel like it’s a wonderful thing and change is needed."

The backstory:

Garci shared that he grew up with a street background and hopes his efforts will inspire the next generation. "Chase your dream, I really truly believe the more you chase your dream, put the work in, in the end you’ll get the reward," said Garci.

The new food court aims to create opportunities for other Black entrepreneurs while adding to the diversity of Chinatown’s food offerings.