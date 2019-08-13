article

New Jersey has approved roughly $9 million in film tax credits to a Steven Spielberg adaptation of "West Side Story" and a "Batman" universe movie called "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The Economic Development Authority authorized the tax credits at its board meeting on Tuesday. It's the second round of film tax credits under the 2018 law that established awards since $6.2 million was awarded in June for four projects.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie let a former film tax incentive program expire in 2015.

The film "Joker," which also stars Robert De Niro, is shooting in Newark and was awarded about $2 million.

The "West Side Story" adaptation got about $7 million in incentives and is filming mainly in Paterson.