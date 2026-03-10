New Jersey celebrates St. Patrick's Day 'the hardest,' study says

article

The Brief New Jersey was named the No. 1 state for growing St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The study says celebrations are declining the most in Kentucky. More than 15 parades and countless pub crawls are taking place in New Jersey this month.



A sea of green emerges annually to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with parades, pub crawls and themed parties, but not every state has the same enthusiasm for the Irish holiday!

What we know:

A new study revealed where St. Patrick's Day celebrations are intensifying in the United States, and where they are losing momentum.

New Jersey topped the list for celebrating the holiday harder than before, with a 10 percent increase last year. Indiana came in second place, followed by Iowa, Georgia and Illinois.

On the other hand, the study says celebrations are declining the most in Kentucky, with Oregon, Colorado, Maryland and Alabama rounding out the bottom five.

Dig deeper:

To determine which states are celebrating St. Patrick's Day harder than before, BetMGM analyzed three years of Google search data across multiple St. Patrick’s Day-related categories, comparing state-by-state interest levels against Irish ancestry population data.

The study also found that Irish music is gaining national traction, while alcohol-related celebrations and green clothing may be declining.

Local perspective:

More than 15 parades will march across the state of New Jersey throughout the month of March to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

In addition to parades, themed performances and pub crawls are taking place from North Jersey to the Jersey Shore.