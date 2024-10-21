New Jersey elevates fire restriction stage statewide amid ongoing dry spell

Foresters in New Jersey have elevated the state's wildfire restriction level to Stage 3 as a borderline historic dry spell continues to drain the Garden State.

The highest of the three-tiered system, Stage 3 means all fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless it's contained in an elevated stove using gas or electricity.

Below-average rainfall over the past several months has caused forest beds to dry out and become natural tinderboxes with freshly fallen leaves and other dry timber.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says the wildfire risk across the state is in the "Very High" range – the second-to-highest level.

The state recently issued a Drought Watch, urging residents to conserve water as streams and creeks remain depleted.

The dry stretch, which forecasters say began in October and last into next month, is one of the longest recorded dry spells in Philadelphia, Trenton, and Wilmington.

Another week or two of dry conditions on top of that would break the National Weather Service records that date back the late 1800s and early 1900s.