New Jersey man sentenced for killing family members on New Year's Eve

A man convicted of gunning down his parents, sister and a family friend with a high-powered rifle when he was a teenager on New Year’s Eve in 2017 has been sentenced to 150 years in state prison.

Twenty-year-old Scott Kologi was found guilty of murder and a weapons offense in February. His sentence was handed down Thursday.

Kologi was 16 when police were called to his family’s Long Branch home just before midnight on New Year’s Eve in 2017 and found four people shot at various locations inside the home.

His grandfather, brother and another family friend had escaped unharmed.