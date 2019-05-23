New Jersey third grade class supports teacher fighting cancer

article

A New Jersey third grade class helped get their teacher through the toughest battle of her life. The class showed endless support to a woman who was always there for them.

The bond between third grade teacher Jodi Pervenas and her students at Green-Fields Elementary School in West Deptford is remarkable. When the 53-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in early January, she wanted the children to know and reassure them.

"I told them I had to get special laser beams and they were gonna make me even healthier," Pervenas said.

Those special laser beams that gave her superpowers was radiation. She had15 treatments over three weeks, following a lumpectomy in February.

9-year-old Blair Weber came up with the superhero name 'Wonder Pervenas'. She gave her beloved teacher a beautiful handmade card before her radiation treatments.

"She said would you please promise to read it right before you go in the first time and I did. I actually read it every day right before I went in so this is priceless to me," Pervenas explained.

"She means everything to me. She's the best teacher I could ask for," Weber said.

Weber designed and convinced her mom to make up special T-shirts for everyone with 'Wonder Pervenas' on the front and 'Be Brave, Be Strong' on the back.

The whole class surprised her last week with the T-shirts. Parents decorated her class door in support. Pervenas never missed a beat through it all. She taught the class every morning and left for her radiation in the afternoon. She always put on a brave face.

"I just love these kids," Pervenas said.