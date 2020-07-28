New Jersey's quarantine advisory list expanded to 36 states, territories

article

New Jersey has again expanded its quarantine advisory list to now include 36 states and territories.

On Tuesday, Governor Murphy announced the additions of Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Travelers and residents who may be returning from impacted states are asked to self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.

Individuals are urged to leave their place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care or to get food and other essential items.

The full list now includes Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

