Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Collegeville urgent care

Health officials in Montgomery County are warning the public of a possible measles exposure at an urgent care last month.

What we know:

Officials say a person with measles visited the Patient First Primary and Urgent Care on South Collegeville Road on Jan. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who was at the health clinic during that time may have been exposed to measles, officials said, and should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Experts say measles can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

What you can do:

Health officials urge those who may have been exposed to check their vaccination record to assure they are protected from measles.

Those who have received the two-dose MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine are protected, as are people born in or before 1957.

Anyone not protected from measles who believes they may have been exposed is asked to contact a healthcare provider, urgent care, or hospital before arriving.

Symptoms can pop up 21 days after exposure, including unexplained rash, coughing, congestion or runny nose, or red watery eyes.