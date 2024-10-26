Expand / Collapse search

New video released as police search for suspects in fatal shooting of teen

Published  October 26, 2024 11:59pm EDT
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in May. Police are hoping the video will help them track down the killers.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of May 25th, just after 8:30, on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Police say three suspects drove up in a stolen silver Dodge SUV, hopped out and fired 25 shots at a group of people and then jumped back in the SUV and drove off.

Investigators say the trio were later picked up by a person driving a dark-colored Ford Taurus, ditching the Dodge.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three men.  