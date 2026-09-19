NJ community holds vigil for 12-year-old in coma after baseball injury

The Brief The Maple Shade community gathered Saturday for a vigil for 12-year-old Xavier Taylor. Taylor has been in a coma for months, since he suffered cardiac arrest after being hit in the neck with a baseball during warm-ups.



Prayer took center stage at a vigil Saturday for 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, who remains in a coma nearly four months after suffering cardiac arrest during a baseball warm-up, when he was hit in the neck by a ball.

The field at Kenny Karcher Jr Memorial Field, usually filled with the sounds of baseball games, was transformed into a gathering of prayers and music, as supporters came together for Xavier Taylor.

Every prayer carried the hope that Xavier will someday return to the field.

"Xavier loves baseball, he loves our community and he loves Jesus and he would be so happy to see everyone supporting him," said Gregory Taylor, Xavier’s dad.

For Xavier’s family, especially his father, the support has brought comfort in a difficult time.

"It's ecstatic to see everyone here supporting Xavier and his journey through healing," said Gregory Taylor.

He said that every message, video and word of encouragement makes a difference.

Other teams have shown their support by wearing Xavier’s number 6 and families in the area have left bats on their porches.

Vigils and fundraising efforts have extended beyond Maple Shade, as churches and prayer groups nationwide join in.

"We are here because we are believing God for a miracle for Xavier, but we are also believing for a move of God throughout our entire community and nation," said Sarah Diphillipo one of the coordinators for the vigil.

The support has been felt by his family daily.

"The videos, the prayers, the thoughts that we see every day going through Facebook and texts and just people sending us a card or just a thank you," said Gregory Taylor.

Officials and the family have not shared updates on Xavier’s current medical condition beyond his coma, or how long his recovery might take. They told FOX 29 that they just want to focus on prayer.