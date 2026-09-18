Woman strikes highway patrol officer with SUV in Philadelphia

The Brief Police say a woman hit a Highway Patrol officer with an SUV and then drove away Friday on Ridge Avenue. Officers apprehended the 42-year-old driver later at 32nd and Berks streets. The officer suffered leg and arm injuries but did not seek medical treatment.



A 42-year-old woman was apprehended after police say she struck a Highway Patrol officer with a dark blue Audi SUV while he was directing traffic Friday on Ridge Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.

What we know:

Police say the officer was working a traffic detail at Ridge Avenue and Stanton Street when the woman drove toward the intersection.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver disregarded the officer’s commands, hit him with the SUV, and then fled southbound on Ridge Avenue.

The officer suffered injuries to his left leg and right arm, police said, but did not seek medical treatment.

According to investigators, officers apprehended the 42-year-old woman at 32nd and Berks streets after the incident took place on Ridge Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name or any possible motive for the incident. Further information about charges or additional circumstances was not provided.