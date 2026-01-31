Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County
4
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Cold Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

NJ earthquake: 2.4 magnitude quake reported in New Jersey

By Amanda Hurley
Published  January 31, 2026 9:38am EST
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in New Jersey on Friday.
    • It happened in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, which is about 60 miles outside New York City.
    • No damage has been reported.

A small earthquake was reported in New Jersey on Friday as the region braces for more bitter cold and continues to clean up after this past weekend's snowstorm.

What we know:

A 2.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, around 8:42 p.m. Friday.

Whitehouse Station is in Hunterdon County, which is about 60 miles outside New York City.

More than 200 people reported the quake to the USGS, stating they felt weak to light shaking, with intensity reaching just 2–4 out of 10.

No damage has been reported.

What they're saying:

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 and below are not considered to be very dangerous or damaging, according to the USGS.

Related

New Jersey Earthquake: South Jersey residents describe earth shaking; others not convinced it happened
article

New Jersey Earthquake: South Jersey residents describe earth shaking; others not convinced it happened

A 4.8 earthquake in Hunterdon County, N.J. rocked the entire region Friday, but some residents in South Jersey weren't convinced they felt the quake just about an hour north from them.

Dig deeper:

New Jersey doesn't typically come to mind when you think of earthquakes, but the state was rattled by two in just one month this past summer.

In August, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey, just outside of New York City. It came just days after another earthquake was reported in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at a 3.0 magnitude.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the USGS and previous reporting by FOX 5 NY.

New JerseyEarthquakes