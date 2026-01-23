NJ Transit warns of possible service changes during winter storm in New Jersey

The Brief NJ TRANSIT warns of possible service delays, detours or suspensions Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26 due to a winter storm. Riders are urged to travel only if necessary and check njtransit.com for updates. Systemwide cross-honoring will be in effect for rail, bus and light rail services both days.



NJ TRANSIT is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26, and is advising customers to expect possible delays, detours or service suspensions.

NJ TRANSIT urges caution and advance planning as storm approaches

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri said, "With the winter storm approaching, we are keeping safety as our top priority. That’s why we are working diligently to prepare the transit system to maintain operations for as long as conditions safely allow, but customers should also prepare for potential service disruptions."

Riders are encouraged to travel only if absolutely necessary during severe weather and to use caution at bus stops, stations and facilities.

Systemwide cross-honoring will be in effect Sunday and Monday, allowing customers to use their tickets or passes on any NJ TRANSIT rail, bus, private carrier or light rail service.

However, if traveling to a destination other than the one printed on the original ticket, customers may need to pay an additional fare.

NJ TRANSIT may implement temporary service suspensions or other adjustments as conditions change.

Any decisions will be communicated as early as possible, but customers are advised that weather can cause rapid changes.

NJ TRANSIT recommends building extra travel time into schedules and closely monitoring njtransit.com, the NJ TRANSIT app and social media for the latest updates.

NJ TRANSIT’s preparations for winter weather

By the numbers:

NJ TRANSIT operates more than 2,000 buses, 166 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and over 19,000 bus stops, providing more than 925,000 weekday trips.

For the storm, rail cars and locomotives have been "winterized," snow-fighting equipment is ready, and salt supplies are stocked across the system.

Key personnel will be pre-positioned and the Emergency Operations Center will be open to monitor the situation.

Bus and light rail maintenance teams have checked heating systems, restocked supplies and prepared snow removal equipment.

Station platforms and park-and-ride lots will be salted and monitored for safety.

NJ TRANSIT encourages customers to sign up for My Transit Alerts, download the NJ TRANSIT app and follow NJ TRANSIT on social media for real-time information. NJ TRANSIT’s preventative maintenance program includes year-round tree trimming, switch and heater inspections, and coordination with local municipalities for snow removal in downtown areas.

Travelers should listen for public address announcements at stations and allow extra time to reach destinations safely.

The winter storm could disrupt travel across New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, affecting commutes and essential trips.

Staying informed and planning ahead can help minimize delays and ensure safety for both riders and NJ TRANSIT employees.

NJ TRANSIT is the third-largest transit system in the country, linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how severe the storm’s impact will be or which specific routes or services may face delays or suspensions.

NJ TRANSIT will provide updates as conditions develop.