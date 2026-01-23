Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Salem County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Warren County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County, Somerset County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

NJ Transit warns of possible service changes during winter storm in New Jersey

By
Published  January 23, 2026 6:50pm EST
Travel
FOX 29 Philadelphia
NJ TRANSIT: What to know about winter storm service changes

NJ TRANSIT: What to know about winter storm service changes

NJ TRANSIT is preparing for this weekend's winter storm and is advising customers to expect possible delays, detours or service suspensions.

The Brief

    • NJ TRANSIT warns of possible service delays, detours or suspensions Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26 due to a winter storm. 
    • Riders are urged to travel only if necessary and check njtransit.com for updates. 
    • Systemwide cross-honoring will be in effect for rail, bus and light rail services both days. 

NEW JERSEY - NJ TRANSIT is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26, and is advising customers to expect possible delays, detours or service suspensions. 

NJ TRANSIT urges caution and advance planning as storm approaches 

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri said, "With the winter storm approaching, we are keeping safety as our top priority. That’s why we are working diligently to prepare the transit system to maintain operations for as long as conditions safely allow, but customers should also prepare for potential service disruptions." 

Riders are encouraged to travel only if absolutely necessary during severe weather and to use caution at bus stops, stations and facilities. 

Systemwide cross-honoring will be in effect Sunday and Monday, allowing customers to use their tickets or passes on any NJ TRANSIT rail, bus, private carrier or light rail service. 

However, if traveling to a destination other than the one printed on the original ticket, customers may need to pay an additional fare. 

NJ TRANSIT may implement temporary service suspensions or other adjustments as conditions change. 

Any decisions will be communicated as early as possible, but customers are advised that weather can cause rapid changes. 

NJ TRANSIT recommends building extra travel time into schedules and closely monitoring njtransit.com, the NJ TRANSIT app and social media for the latest updates. 

NJ TRANSIT’s preparations for winter weather 

By the numbers:

NJ TRANSIT operates more than 2,000 buses, 166 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and over 19,000 bus stops, providing more than 925,000 weekday trips. 

For the storm, rail cars and locomotives have been "winterized," snow-fighting equipment is ready, and salt supplies are stocked across the system. 

Key personnel will be pre-positioned and the Emergency Operations Center will be open to monitor the situation. 

Bus and light rail maintenance teams have checked heating systems, restocked supplies and prepared snow removal equipment. 

Station platforms and park-and-ride lots will be salted and monitored for safety. 

NJ TRANSIT encourages customers to sign up for My Transit Alerts, download the NJ TRANSIT app and follow NJ TRANSIT on social media for real-time information. NJ TRANSIT’s preventative maintenance program includes year-round tree trimming, switch and heater inspections, and coordination with local municipalities for snow removal in downtown areas. 

Travelers should listen for public address announcements at stations and allow extra time to reach destinations safely. 

The winter storm could disrupt travel across New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, affecting commutes and essential trips. 

Staying informed and planning ahead can help minimize delays and ensure safety for both riders and NJ TRANSIT employees. 

NJ TRANSIT is the third-largest transit system in the country, linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia. 

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how severe the storm’s impact will be or which specific routes or services may face delays or suspensions. 

NJ TRANSIT will provide updates as conditions develop. 

The Source: Information from NJ TRANSIT press release.

TravelSevere WeatherNJ Transit