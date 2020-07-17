NJ woman creates business out of making masks for children

An Atlantic County woman started a business, Chickpea Cards, making thousands of masks for children.

Chelsea Reyes initially began donating her masks to charity at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was donating to first responders, nurses, anyone who really needed it and anyone who said, I know an organization that’s looking for masks, at that point there was a shortage,” she said.

After being furloughed from her marketing job at the Borgata and donating hundreds of masks, Reyes began to see the need for her business.

“It evolved from there because then everyone needed one and there was a shortage everywhere,” she said.

Reyes says she cobbled together fabric where she could get it, and left it to social media, her masks were a hit.

“So I have a toddler size ages 2-4 then child then adult female adult male and extra large adult male,” Reyes said.

The dining room at her home in Egg Harbor Township houses all of her masks and materials. She’s made 6,000 masks since March.

Children’s masks are becoming part of back to school shopping, and Reyes’ daughter Austin has many masks as well.

“My daughter is eccentric, she loves her characters and I had character fabric laying around. She wanted to wear it as soon as I made her a supergirl, one she said where’s my mask and she put it on, it’s pretty crazy,” she said.

Reyes was called back to work two weeks ago and is now busy around the clock working to make more masks. To see her collection, please click here.

