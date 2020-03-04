NJ woman indicted in death of puppy found submerged in pond

article

A woman has been indicted on an animal cruelty charge after she allegedly drowned a 10-week-old puppy found submerged in a New Jersey pond.

Tonya Fea, 47, of Jefferson Township, was charged with a single count of third-degree animal cruelty in an indictment handed down by a Passaic County Grand Jury last month.

Fea was arrested on May 7, 2019, in connection with the puppy's death.

A rescue officer at The Last Resort Rescue reportedly discovered the crate at Greenwood Pond off Bonter Road on April 30, 2019. The golden retreiver puppy was "ice cold," soaked inside the crate, according to the rescue.

Lakebed vegetarion was reportedly hanging on the crate, with a crystal vase and puppy training pads stuck to the side of the puppy's head with a small amount of blood on them. A $22 price tag could be seen on the bottom of the vase.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Grand jury to hear case of puppy found submerged in NJ pond

NJ woman charged in death of puppy found submerged in pond

Officials said Fea initially told police that the puppy was already dead, but an autopsy indicated the cause of death was "asphyxia due to immersion in water."

Fea is set to be arraigned March 16 in Superior Court in Paterson. She faces a maximum of five years in state prison if convicted.

Those interested in donating to the Last Resort Rescue can do so here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP