Nor’easter forces cancellation, postponement of major Philly, Jersey Shore events

The Brief Several outdoor events across Philadelphia and coastal New Jersey are canceled or postponed due to a nor'easter expected Saturday and Sunday. Most of the hardest-hit events are at the Jersey Shore, with high winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf anticipated. A few big events, including North Wildwood's Irish Fall Festival, are still scheduled to go on.



A nor'easter bringing high winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain to the region has forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous outdoor events planned for Saturday and Sunday, according to organizers in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

This weekend's weather is hitting Jersey Shore towns especially hard, while Philadelphia itself is expected to see breezy, cool weather with showers.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill will declare a state of emergency across eight New Jersey counties starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, according to the Governor’s Office.

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The declaration comes in response to an incoming nor’easter expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, significant coastal flooding, and hazardous conditions in both coastal and inland areas, with the most severe impacts forecasted to begin Friday night and last through Sunday.

Events canceled or postponed across the region

What we know:

Organizers canceled the South Street Fall Fest in Philadelphia, citing the nor'easter forecast.

In New Jersey, the Monsters on the Beach event in Wildwood was postponed to Oct. 17–18 due to coastal flooding and storm conditions.

The Seafarers Celebration in Wildwood Crest was canceled because of expected high winds, and the Shamrocks by the Sea Irish Festival in Seaside Park was canceled for weather.

The River City Fair in Hoboken was postponed to Saturday, Oct. 3, its rain date.

The two-day Rock 2 Adopt festival in Bayville was also postponed, and Old Bridge Day in Old Bridge will not take place after both Saturday's event and Sunday’s rain date were canceled.

In Hackettstown, the Oktoberfest Street Fair was called off for both days due to unsafe winds. However, the area's overall Oktoberfest is not canceled, as some activities are moving indoors at individual businesses.

The affected events were originally scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 26–27. Organizers acted after weather forecasts showed gusts of 40–50 mph and dangerous surf conditions for coastal communities.

The Treasure Island Triathlon and related events in Point Pleasant were postponed to next year after Coast Guard, police and event safety officials decided it was too risky.

Not all events hit by the storm

The 35th annual Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood remains scheduled as of the latest updates. In an update Friday afternoon, organizers said vendors will be permitted to remain open until 9:00 p.m. Friday, rather than the normal 7:00 p.m. closing time.

"Due to the threat of significant tidal flooding Saturday morning and the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency, there will be no vendors on the street on Saturday. At this time, the Pipe Exhibition is still scheduled to proceed at 10:00 AM Saturday at the North Wildwood Community Center. We will continue to monitor conditions and the forecast throughout the day Saturday. A decision regarding Sunday’s vendors and the Irish Fall Festival Parade will be made sometime Saturday and announced as soon as possible."

The Wildwood Kustom Hot Rod & Muscle Car Show is also still described as rain-or-shine.

Jersey Shore locations are feeling the biggest effects of the nor'easter, dealing with coastal flooding, hazardous surf and beach erosion, while Philadelphia is mostly expecting breezy and wet weather.

What's next:

With major cancellations and postponements already announced, organizers continue to watch conditions.

Some towns are looking to hold postponed events on later dates in October or even next year.

Businesses at the Jersey Shore plan to continue some Oktoberfest activities indoors, despite the street fair's cancellation.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if additional events will be canceled or postponed as forecasts develop. Weather and safety officials are continuing to monitor the situation, especially in coastal areas.