Coastal storm to bring flooding, intense winds to New Jersey, Delaware beaches

The Brief A coastal storm is expected to bring flooding and intense winds to New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Forecasters expect the storm to approach the coast on Friday night, pushing rain inland towards Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor throughout the weekend. The most significant flooding impacts may occur in back bay areas, including New Jersey's Barnegat Bay and Shrewsbury River, as well as Delaware's Indian River Bay.



The New Jersey and Delaware beaches are bracing for a coastal storm this weekend that forecasters believe will bring strong wind gusts, drenching rain, and flooding.

Coastal storm to impact New Jersey, Delaware beaches

Timeline:

The severity and duration of rainfall, wind, and flooding for the I-95 urban corridor will depend heavily on the final track of the low-pressure center as it tracks northeast.

For New Jersey and Delaware, forecasters expect the system to approach the coast on Friday night and move inland during the weekend. By Saturday, forecasters expect the low-pressure system to push rain far inland, including Philadelphia and beyond.

Rain and wind will continue on Sunday morning, as the storm swirls up the coast towards New England.

Coastal storm impacts

What we know:

Inland areas surrounding Philadelphia will see gusty conditions, while coastal New Jersey and Delaware face severe marine and coastal flooding hazards.

Wind hazards: A wind advisory remains in effect along the coast of New Jersey and Delaware through Friday evening for sustained winds of 25–35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A high wind watch has been issued for the same coastal zones from Friday night through Saturday. Inland areas, including Philadelphia, can expect maximum wind gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph.

Coastal flooding and marine warnings: A coastal flood warning covers the coast of New Jersey and Delaware through Friday night. The NWS warns that multiple rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding will impact the Delaware Bay, southern Raritan Bay, the tidal Delaware River, and back bays such as Barnegat Bay and Indian River Bay. Roadways in low-lying coastal areas may become impassable.

Surf and erosion: High surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents will persist through Saturday, with seas reaching 8 to 15 feet. Significant beach erosion and dune breaching remain top concerns along exposed beaches.

Track the coastal storm

What you can do:

Stay ahead of the storm by using the live radar below. You can also download the free FOX LOCAL app for the latest forecasts and updates from the shore throughout the weekend.

The week ahead

What's next:

Showers will linger on Monday before sunshine reemerges later in the day with highs in the low 60s. A mix of clouds and sun is expected on Tuesday as temperatures stretch back into the 70s, beginning a warming trend that could reach 80 degrees by Thursday.