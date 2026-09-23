Eagles tailgates: South Philly tailgaters push back as new parking rules target RVs, buses at games

The Brief New rules require oversized vehicles at Eagles home games to park only in two specific lots starting October 4. Tailgaters say they were not consulted and worry the changes will break up traditions and cause confusion. Some fans believe the changes could improve traffic, but tailgaters are forming a committee and asking for a say.



Major changes are coming for Eagles fans who park buses, RVs and trailers at home games, according to the Sports Complex Parking Venture.

Beginning at the next home game on October 4 against the Rams, oversized vehicles will only be allowed in specific sections of Lot D and the upper section of Lot N. The company says the move follows feedback from the city of Philadelphia and community stakeholders, but tailgaters say they are frustrated and are fighting for a seat at the table.

What we know:

Members of the Eagles tailgating community met at a South Philly boxing gym to object to the parking changes for oversized vehicles. Many express that their long-standing traditions will be disrupted by having to move from their usual spots.

"We're in a boxing ring for a reason. It's because we're fighting back what they are doing to our tailgates," said Carmen Conti, a tailgater with an oversized vehicle.

Fans with oversized vehicle prepaid parking passes will have four parking spaces included, with a chance to buy two more for $100.

Those without a prepaid parking pass will pay $200 for four spots and may pay another $100 for two extra spaces, with a maximum of six spaces allowed.

Under the new rules, RVs, buses and trailers will need to park in designated sections of Lot D and the upper section of Lot N, managed by parking attendants. This changes the current system, where many fans park in the same spots for every game in various lots.

The Sports Complex Parking Venture says these rules aim to ease traffic, keep lanes clear and ensure enough parking for everyone, according to an email sent to season pass holders.

"It's gonna cause more traffic, more chaos and more problems and they are not going to realize it until it actually happens," said Conti.

What they're saying:

Many tailgaters say they just want to be included in the planning process.

"I want them to let us stay in the sport we're currently in. It's a culture. It's a family. Everyone knows where each tailgate is. The separate us, they're gonna make it harder for families to find us now," said Conti.

"I've been tailgating since I was 11 years old. I'm 33. When I say tradition is tradition," said Louis Jordan, another oversized vehicle tailgater. Ron Bolden, also a tailgater, added, "This is probably one of the best cities in America for tailgating. This is probably one of the strongest bases in the NFL, so whenever you make a decision like that.. you have to have communal members at the table."

Tailgaters say they have formed a committee, have reached out to the mayor and city council, and want to take part in future conversations.

The other side:

Outside the Phillies game, some fans expressed support for the parking changes. "I think it needed to happen for a long time. It is unbearable to deal with the parking, find a spot and find people. I think it evens the playing field for everyone," said Rob Parpovich, a Phillies and Eagles fan.

Another fan, Doug Roberts, said, "If I can get in and park in less than three hours, that would be great."

What's next:

The new regulations will take effect at the Eagles' next home game on October 4 against the Rams. The parking lots are not controlled by the Eagles and team officials declined to comment, according to the source material.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if tailgaters' requests to meet with city and parking officials will be answered and whether any changes could still be made before the rules take effect.