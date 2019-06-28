North Carolina beachgoer finds snake in beach chair

A beachgoer in North Carolina got a slithery surprise when she spotted a snake curled up in her beach chair.

Shay Crawford believes the snake had traveled all the way to the beach in the Outer Banks via the beach chair.

"Noticed this little guy after about 20 minutes of SITTING in my beach chair," she wrote. "Carried him all the way from the house! Check your beach chairs....."

Crawford told FOX 13 a family member saw it and alert her. "Thank goodness a family member spotted it so I could jump up very quick!"

She said she believes it's a harmless corn snake. "After his little beach excursion he was placed safely back on the other side of the dunes," she said. "We were afraid the sand was too hot!"