NTSB releases new videos from 2025 deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board released new videos, images and data from the January 2025 medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia that killed eight people. The public docket reveals no distress calls from the crew and details a history of three prior accidents for the operator. The investigation is ongoing, and the NTSB has not yet determined the cause of the crash.



The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released new videos, images and extensive data connected to the fatal medical jet crash that happened in Northeast Philadelphia in January 2025, according to the agency. The public docket, totaling hundreds of pages, includes video footage from before takeoff to the crash that killed six people onboard and two on the ground.

What we know:

The newly released material from the National Transportation Safety Board includes videos from doorbell cameras, dash cameras and drive-through footage that captured the moments before the Learjet 55 crashed on Cottman Avenue.

The plane, headed for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, was in the air for only one minute before the crash, killing eight people, according to the NTSB.

Aviation attorney John Gagliano, who is also a former Navy pilot, closely reviewed the video and audio, noting, "The angle of the descent and the angle of the plane's wings is really harrowing to watch on those video, as everyone who's seen them can see," said Gagliano.

The public docket shows the plane departed from Miami and traveled to Philadelphia.

The materials reveal that after arrival in Philadelphia, there was no detailed post-flight inspection, and only a brief one-minute and ten-second walk-around before departure on the night the crash occurred.

Operator history and expert perspectives

Operator Med Jets, according to the NTSB, had a record of three prior accidents dating back to 2013; two of those were fatal.

"That is super important the operator has a poor safety record. Look, accidents happen, but when accidents happen again and again, that means you are doing something wrong," said Gagliano. "It's something that points to a repeated issue."

Gagliano said that audio from the videos indicates that the engines were functioning, stating, "You can hear the engines and that is significant, there was not an engine problem, because you can hear the engines working in the videos."

Based on his review, he suspects a mechanical issue: "Looking at the video and circumstances, listening to sounds in the video, still leads me to believe there was a mechanical issue based on the angle of the descent and the angel of the wings," said Gagliano.

What we don't know:

The NTSB has released only factual information so far. The agency has not yet determined the cause of the crash. Analysis, probable cause and contributing factors will be determined at the end of what investigators say is a lengthy and still ongoing investigation.