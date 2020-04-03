Officer injured, 2 unharmed after pickup truck collides with police cruiser in Tioga

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized early Friday morning after a pick-up truck collided with his patrol car.

Authorities say the crash happened on the 2400 block of West Alleghany Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

The officer was reportedly responding to a call for a person with a gun and had his lights and sirens on when the collision happened.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up truck were not injured.

