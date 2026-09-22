Man seeks answers in mother’s disappearance linked to Horsch family inquiry

The Brief Nicholas Nagle is seeking answers about his missing mother, Blair Tonzelli, after her identification was discovered during a traffic stop involving Eugene Horsch, for whom she once worked as a caretaker. Nagle criticized law enforcement's handling of the case, raising concerns over delayed missing persons reports and potential links to other missing women. Authorities confirm that the investigation remains active, though no charges have been filed against Horsch in connection with Tonzelli's disappearance or death.



For Nicholas Nagle, the investigation surrounding the Horsch family has renewed questions about his biological mother, Blair Tonzelli, who was reported missing in 2023.

Nagle said he was 5 years old the last time he saw Tonzelli, who gave birth to him when she was 18. He was later adopted by other family members. Since 2023, Nagle has been attempting to piece together the events surrounding her disappearance.

What they're saying:

"I already knew that something probably crazy had happened, and I’ve told people this before, but this is way crazier than I expected," Nagle said.

Nagle said he began to suspect Tonzelli could be connected to the Horsch family after seeing a news report about Eugene Horsch. During a traffic stop involving Horsch, investigators found identification belonging to a missing woman, which authorities later confirmed belonged to Tonzelli. Tonzelli had also previously worked as a caretaker for Raymond Horsch, according to police.

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"If someone came in and checked on these types of things, it could have probably been stopped," Nagle said.

Nagle said that one of Tonzelli's close friends told him he had previously reported her missing to the police several years ago and attempted to raise awareness about her disappearance.

"He said he reported it, but no one followed up on it," Nagle said.

Nagle also stated that Tonzelli was not entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System until after her identification was discovered.

"The only reason she was added is because her identification was the one they found," Nagle said. "Imagine if it was a completely other woman that he made the fake ID in the name of."

He added, "There could be 30 more women missing."

Dig deeper:

Investigators have also disclosed additional details regarding Raymond Horsch’s past.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Horsch allegedly provided drugs and money to an employee at a Kensington crematorium in exchange for access to photograph and film human remains.

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These allegations have prompted further questions from Nagle regarding his mother’s case.

"I just think we should be focused and asking ourselves who else was involved with this and why was he so easily able to get away with it," Nagle said.

For Nagle, Tonzelli represents far more than a figure in an active police file.

"She was a smart woman, she went to high school, Catholic school. She was going to go to college," he said, adding that he wants the public to remember that Tonzelli and the other missing women had people who cared for them.

"She had a family, she had loved ones and so did all these other women," he said.

What's next:

Authorities have not charged Eugene Horsch in connection with Tonzelli's disappearance or death, nor with the deaths of any other missing women. The investigation remains active.