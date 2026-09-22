Woman shot and killed inside Philadelphia apartment, no arrests made
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a woman was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia apartment early Tuesday morning.
Police heard gunshot
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to an apartment building on the 1500 block of Girard around 3 a.m. for reports of a break-in.
When police arrived, investigators say they heard a gunshot come from inside a first floor apartment. It was later discovered that a woman in her 50s was shot in the chest through a steel door leading to the hallway.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died around 3:30 a.m., according to investigators.
Gun recovered, woman cooperating
Dig deeper:
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a semi-automatic weapon was found by police.
A woman in her 50s who was inside the apartment where the deadly shooting happened is said to be cooperating with police.
Questions remain
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the woman who was killed.
No arrests have been made and police have not provided a possible description of a suspect.
A motive for the shooting also remains unknown at this time.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.