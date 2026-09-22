Woman shot and killed inside Philadelphia apartment, no arrests made

The Brief A woman in her 50s was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia apartment building on Tuesday. Police responded to the apartment building for reports of a break-in and heard a gunshot. No arrests have been made and the victim's identity has not been released.



Investigators say a woman was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police heard gunshot

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to an apartment building on the 1500 block of Girard around 3 a.m. for reports of a break-in.

When police arrived, investigators say they heard a gunshot come from inside a first floor apartment. It was later discovered that a woman in her 50s was shot in the chest through a steel door leading to the hallway.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died around 3:30 a.m., according to investigators.

Gun recovered, woman cooperating

Dig deeper:

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a semi-automatic weapon was found by police.

A woman in her 50s who was inside the apartment where the deadly shooting happened is said to be cooperating with police.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the woman who was killed.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided a possible description of a suspect.

A motive for the shooting also remains unknown at this time.