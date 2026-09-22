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Woman shot and killed inside Philadelphia apartment, no arrests made

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Crime & Public Safety
Published September 22, 2026 9:01 AM EDT
Published September 22, 2026 9:01 AM EDT
Woman shot and killed inside Philadelphia apartment, no arrests made
Woman shot and killed inside Philadelphia apartment, no arrests made

Woman shot and killed inside Philadelphia apartment, no arrests made

Philadelphia police were responding to a reported break-in at an apartment building where investigators say they heard a gunshot from inside a first floor unit. A woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The Brief

    • A woman in her 50s was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia apartment building on Tuesday.
    • Police responded to the apartment building for reports of a break-in and heard a gunshot.
    • No arrests have been made and the victim's identity has not been released.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a woman was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police heard gunshot

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to an apartment building on the 1500 block of Girard around 3 a.m. for reports of a break-in. 

When police arrived, investigators say they heard a gunshot come from inside a first floor apartment. It was later discovered that a woman in her 50s was shot in the chest through a steel door leading to the hallway. 

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died around 3:30 a.m., according to investigators.

Gun recovered, woman cooperating

Dig deeper:

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a semi-automatic weapon was found by police.

A woman in her 50s who was inside the apartment where the deadly shooting happened is said to be cooperating with police.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the woman who was killed. 

No arrests have been made and police have not provided a possible description of a suspect.

A motive for the shooting also remains unknown at this time.

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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