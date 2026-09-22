Rainy, chilly Tuesday marks first day of fall in Philadelphia

The Brief Rain will dominate the first day of fall in Philadelphia with chilly temperatures in the low-60s. A gloomy stretch of weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with chilly temps. Sunshine will return on Friday before another chance of rain on Saturday and a gusty Sunday.



The first day of fall will feature rounds of rain and chilly temperatures that forecasters expect to taper off in the evening.

Rainy start to fall

What we know:

The bulk of Tuesday's rain will be in the morning, creating a messy commute for areas primarily in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Bouts of rain will be heavy at times, along with gusty winds that forecasters say will reach 25 MPH at times.

Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon before tapering off around dinner time.

Temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the 60s, only reaching a high of 64 degrees.

Gloomy stretch continues

What's next:

No rain is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, but forecasters expect thick and gloomy cloud cover to continue on both days.

The sun is expected to reemerge on Friday as high temperatures stretch into the 70s, but another chance of rain is ahead on Saturday.

A cloudy and windy Sunday with some bouts of sunshine will round out the weekend.