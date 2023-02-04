Officials: A father and his 5-year-old son are both shot and injured in NE Philadelphia

article

A 5-year-old boy and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia and both are said to be recovering.

The shooting happened Saturday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 12000 block of Verda Drive.

Officials said the dad, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice in his hip and the boy was shot once in his elbow.

They were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in a private vehicle and both are listed as stable. The child is reported to be taken to St. Christopher Hospital by a private ambulance for further treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting and say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests made.