Officials: At least 12 injured after NJ Transit bus, car collide in Atlantic County

A car was flattened and at least 12 people were sent to hospitals after an accident involving a NJ Transit bus and a car.

Officials with NJ Transit stated a bus was heading from Atlantic City to Lindenwold Thursday evening, about 5:30, when a car hit the bus at South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue, in Absecon.

The bus had 12 people on it, including the driver.

All of the people on board the bus were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Skyfox flew over the scene and video showed the front end of the car was smashed in. The bus also appeared to suffer damage to the front end.

There is no information regarding the driver of the vehicle, or if there were passengers in the car. An investigation is ongoing.