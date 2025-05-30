Philly elementary kids graduating from special program awarded free bikes

The Brief 170 Philadelphia students were given free bikes as part of the "Graduation on Wheels" program. This was the first school in the district to incorporate bicycle safety into its physical education curriculum. The School District of Philadelphia is looking to bring the pilot program to other city schools.



Over 150 Philadelphia elementary school students spend their day celebrating graduating from a physical education program with a special surprise to cap it all off.

Special day:

It was graduation day for 170 students at the James Logan Community School in Logan on Friday. But instead of getting a cap and gown, students got brand-new bikes.

"I decorated it and it has my name on it" said one 3rd grade student.

It was Huffy’s as far as the eye can see in the school's parking lot. Students from 2nd through 5th grade received a new bike, helmet and bike lock for completing a bike safety class.

All of the bikes were donated by non-profit American Bike Ride, a program to make cycling more accessible to kids.

But it wasn’t just about a free bike. Logan Community School is the first school district to incorporate bicycle safety into the physical education curriculum. The goal is to empower students with healthy habits and safe biking.

Physical Education Teacher Tom Walter says before the "Graduation on Wheels" program, 80 percent of his students didn’t know how to ride a bike. Today, 90 percent do.

What they're saying:

"I just want to give them something to remember. I remember the person who taught me how to ride a bike. And I loved it," said Walter.

"I love it because purple is my favorite color," said 4th grader Alynea.

She and her classmates had their bikes adjusted and even got to ride a course with police officers.

"I think the reason why they did this is - one to ride bikes. To go out and have more free time outside. You know, we are a little bit addicted to our electronics and I think they just wanted to get us from fresh air," Alynea added.

And even school Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington got in on the act, wearing a helmet and peddling a bike across the parking lot. He says it could be the beginning of similar programs at other schools.

"Our top priority is the health, well-being and safety of our young people and what better way to experience that than learning how to ride a bike? Get some physical exercise helps with your physical and mental health."

"And you are a bike rider yourself?" FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked.

"I am a bike rider myself," Watlington replied.