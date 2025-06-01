2 crashes occur at same intersection in Norristown in 1 day under investigation: police

The Brief Norristown Police are investigating two crashes that occurred at the same intersection in one day. The first crash that occurred Sunday was fatal, leaving one man dead and a woman and child hospitalized. No serious injuries were reported in the second crash. Residents in the area sounded off on traffic issues in the neighborhood.



Two crashes occurred at the same intersection in Norristown within hours of each other.

Norristown police have started to investigate.

What we know:

Just hours after a fatal crash investigation wrapped up in Norristown, FOX 29 was there as a second crash occurred at the same intersection.

Norristown Police say they responded to the first crash around 10:30 a.m., after they say a family’s vehicle, trying to cross East Basin Street, was struck by a vehicle heading northbound on Dekalb Street.

Police say a man died at the scene, and a woman and child were taken to the hospital.

"I heard a big crash, came running out here," said Angela DiSanto, a neighbor. "It was quite upsetting because there was a little baby crying and it was pretty horrific."

Just roughly six hours later, FOX 29 was there as another crash happened.

A car, driving up Dekalb Street, collided with a car either trying to cross or turn onto Dekalb, from East Basin Street.

"I’m home again and I heard a crash and literally yelled out my window, ‘No not again!’ and came running out here again to see the same thing, same road, not even eight hours later they literally just cleaned the street up," said DiSanto.

Fortunately, in the second crash, there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say it is not unusual to hear crashes at the intersection.

"It’s always non-stop speeding, accidents everywhere, it’s a dangerous intersection and a dangerous street honestly," said Dawn Lawrence, a neighbor.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 that despite the traffic light a block away, they see issues with speeding, and they say it’s a blind spot for drivers turning off East Basin Street due to parked cars.

Leon Bonaparte says his niece was involved in the crash, but she is physically OK.

"It’s through the grace of God that no one was really hurt in the second incident but my condolences go out to the people that were involved in the first situation," said Bonaparte. "Something should be done as far as parking is concerned and then the rate of speed that people are traveling, anyone could be impacted."