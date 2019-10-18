Officials: Case of mumps confirmed at Ridley High School

A letter went home to Ridley High School parents this week saying a case of mumps was identified in a student and exposure may have occurred in the last few weeks.

School officials are urging parents to look out for the symptoms, which include swollen glands, head and earaches, and low-grade fevers. You can get mumps even if you have been vaccinated

If you are unsure about your child's vaccinations, the best thing to do is contact your doctor.