Officials determine cause of fire that claimed life of boy, 12, in North Philadelphia

The Brief Fire officials have determined that the cause of a deadly North Philadelphia apartment fire was electrical. The fire claimed the life of 12-year-old Omari Everett-Mitchell. Omari's family spoke with FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson on Monday and says he will be remembered for his energy and bright smile.



Investigators say they have determined an electrical issue caused an apartment fire that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in North Philadelphia late last week.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed on Wednesday that the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

Firefighters responded to Johnson Homes on the 1900 block of North 25th Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames on the first floor of the building.

Responding firefighters searched the property and found a young boy on the second floor. He was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He has since been identified as Omari Everett-Mitchell.

Dig deeper:

Omari’s family spoke with FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson on Monday.

"I would give anything to have my baby back. Anything," cried Bianca Everett.

"Omari was special to us," said Everett who is the boy’s mother.

His family says Omari will be remembered for his high energy, bright smile, and love and compassion for his three brothers and sisters.

Two of Omari's brothers who were there at the time were able to get out and try to get help.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help the victim's family during this extremely difficult time.

Clothing and items for the family can be dropped off at the address below:

Representative Keith S. Harris 195th Legislative District Office , 2835 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130