Proposal approved to consolidate 4 New Castle County school districts into 1

The Brief A State Task Force in Delaware voted to go with a proposal to consolidate four school districts into one for consideration moving forward. The proposal aims to create one large school district, with the working name, Northern New Castle. The plan must be approved by the State Board of Education and the General Assembly.



A major change could be on the horizon for schools in New Castle County as a state task force voted to move forward with a proposal to consolidate four school districts into one.

Proposal for consolidation

What we know:

The Redding Consortium, a Delaware state task force, voted to move forward with a proposal to consolidate Brandywine, Red Clay Consolidated, Christina, and Colonial School Districts into a single Northern New Castle School District.

The task force is made up of 24 members, including educators, elected leaders, and youth advocates.

The other side:

The proposal has sparked division among community members. Some parents, like Christopher Scott from the Brandywine School District, expressed concerns about the impact on functioning districts, emphasizing the need for resources like job training instead.

On the other hand, supporters like Dr. Chris Curry, a pastor, believe a unified district with strong leadership could provide equitable resources for all students.

Public reaction and meeting disruption

What they're saying:

State Sen. Tizzy Lockman, co-chair of the Redding Consortium, stated, "We see this model as something that we can design well and have a very clear case to make as to why it is optimal for all students."

Local perspective:

The public meeting, held in Wilmington, was also streamed live on Zoom.

However, it was disrupted by a chatbot that repeatedly used racial slurs, causing a brief interruption as the moderator addressed the issue.

The meeting was briefly paused to discuss the hurtful disruption and to give community members a chance to express how it made them feel.

What's next:

The proposal is not finalized yet.

The Redding Consortium must develop a detailed plan, which will then need approval from the State Board of Education and the General Assembly.