Officials identify body found in Great Egg Harbor Inlet as missing swimmer

article

Officials say the body of an 24-year-old man who disappeared while swimming was found floating in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet between Longport and Ocean City.

The discovery was made on Saturday around 6 a.m.

A fisherman called 911 and Longport fire and police personnel were dispatched. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and working to identify the body.

Clementon native Jabed Ikbal went missing after entering the water back on July 12.

Ikbal went into the water to help two family members who were having trouble swimming. Officials say those two family members made it to shore, but Ikbal did not.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP