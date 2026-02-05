Family, ACLU demand transparency after Cambodian American man dies in ICE custody in Philadelphia

The Brief Parady La, a longtime Philadelphia-area resident and father, died Jan. 9 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Detention Center. Now, family members, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and other community advocates are demanding transparency and accountability. The ACLU of Pennsylvania has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking records about La’s detention, medical treatment and death.



Parady La, a longtime Philadelphia-area resident and father, died Jan. 9 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Detention Center, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Now, family members, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and other community advocates are demanding transparency and accountability regarding La's death; they held a press conference outside the Federal Detention Center on Thursday.

Parady La’s detention, medical crisis and death

The backstory:

ICE said La was arrested Jan. 6 outside his Upper Darby home and taken to the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia, where he was treated for severe drug withdrawal. The next day, ICE said, officers found him unresponsive in his cell, administered CPR and NARCAN and called for emergency medical help.

La was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital at 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 7, where he was admitted in critical condition, according to ICE. Doctors diagnosed him with anoxic brain injury, shock and multiple organ failures. He was placed on a respirator, and family members were notified and visited him at the hospital.

La was pronounced dead the next day.

La’s family and advocates say questions remain

What they're saying:

"His death was completely preventable, and it happened less than 36 hours after he was taken by ICE. The pain is intolerable," La’s brother said at the press conference.

La’s daughter, Jazmine, described him as "adventurous" and a devoted father.

"I never felt alone when my dad was around," she said. "He was always looking out for me, introducing me to lifelong friends with kids for me to play with and making sure I was taken care of all while battling his own addiction. That’s the kind of person my dad was."

Photo courtesy of Parady La's family.

His wife, Megan La, said, "Parady was a family man– to him, family was the most important thing in his life and there was nothing he wouldn't do for us."

"Parady was not perfect, and he struggled with addiction, but he still always showed up for his family," she added. "To us, he was a provider, a caregiver and our protector."

"Right now, we don’t know the truth of what happened to Mr. La, but we do know his death was avoidable," Victoria Peña-Parr, an ACLU-PA fellowship attorney, said at the conference.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking records about La’s detention, medical treatment and death, according to Peña-Parr.

The family and advocates then called for full accountability, enforceable changes to prevent future in-custody deaths and correction of what they call "misleading narratives" about La at the conference.

La's family has also launched a GoFundMe that's so far raised over $60,000. The money will help cover funeral and memorial expenses and as well legal and travel costs for his family as they pursue more information regarding his death.

Local perspective:

La was among thousands of Southeast Asian refugees who settled in Philadelphia in the 1980s after the Vietnam War. Family members say his life was shaped by the city, including the loss of his younger brother to gun violence two decades ago.

Advocates say La’s detention is part of a broader pattern of ICE enforcement in Southeast Asian communities; according to the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center's analysis of federal data, Southeast Asians are three to five times more likely to be deported than other immigrants due to prior convictions.

In the initial press release regarding La's death issued by ICE, La's criminal history was detailed.