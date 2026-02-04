30 cats rescued from South Philadelphia home by ACCT Philly

article

ACCT Philly responded to a South Philadelphia home on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and removed 30 cats after receiving a request for help from the owner.

Animal Protection Officers secure dozens of cats

What we know:

ACCT Philly said the team first visited the home on Jan. 30 after the owner reported being unable to care for her cats. Officers discovered an estimated 30 to 40 cats living inside.

"Upon responding, our team discovered an unexpected and overwhelming situation, an estimated 30–40 cats living inside the home," ACCT Philly said in a statement.

On Feb. 4, officers returned and safely transported 30 cats to the shelter.

Humane traps were left behind for the remaining cats, who were too frightened to be caught.

All the cats now at the shelter have received medical evaluations and treatment, according to ACCT Philly.

Next steps for the rescued cats

ACCT Philly said the cats will be available for adoption soon, giving them a chance at new homes.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in adopting or learning more can contact ACCT Philly by phone or email.

The shelter is not releasing video footage out of respect for the owner’s privacy and because of the home’s condition.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many cats remain in the home or when all of them will be safely removed.