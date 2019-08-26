Officials: Little league clubhouse vandalized in Levittown

Little league officials say two boys broke into their clubhouse and destroyed everything.

“They were just looking to destroy something. They had a bat and a hatchet and just went to town, "League president Rick Palmer told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon.

Palmer says it was last Friday afternoon when two local boys, ages 13 and 11, broke into the Levittown United Little League clubhouse and trashed the place.

The two, who are brothers, broke an ice cream cooler, destroyed years worth of baseball and softball trophies, kicked holes in the wall and broke into refrigerators, according to officials.

“There was food in the refrigerator. They tore it all out and threw it all over the place," Palmer said. “The whole motive was just to destroy things.”

Longtime neighbor Joe Galioto, who played on this field as a kid, ran over to investigate. He says he actually caught the second of the two kids as the boy climbed out of the clubhouse. Cops told him to let the boy go, but we’re told both kids were later caught.

In the aftermath of all this destruction, there was a ray of hope when volunteers had the clubhouse cleaned up in no time and local businesses helped push a GoFundMe account past $3,000 by Monday.

If you wish to help, please click here.