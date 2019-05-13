Officials: Man found dead after Rhawnhurst house fire

Officials say a man died in a house fire on the 7500 block of Alma Street in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. Monday.

"I lost my best friend. I lost a part of my world," Emanuel Bell said. He identified the victim as his younger brother Samuel Bell. The 27-year-old was a singer and entertainer who was on his way back to college to make a better life for himself.

Crews arrived on the scene within three minutes, but after searching, firefighters found Sammy's body in a front bedroom.

"By the time they were able to access him and get him out, it was too late. It appears this is going to be another fire death," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

"He the greatest man in the world--to me--he's my younger brother, he's my everything," Emanuel said.

No word on what caused the fire. The investigation is going.

This marks the 17th fire death this year in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.