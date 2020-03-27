Overturned tanker truck, fuel spill closes Route 130 in both directions in Pennsauken

article

A stretch of Route 130 in Pennsauken, N.J. was closed in both directions Friday morning after a tanker truck overturned and caused a fuel spill.

Authorities say the accident happened near Cove Road before 5 a.m.

New Jersey Dept. of Transportation says the crash caused fuel to leak on the roadway.

Hazmat crews are on scene as cleanup efforts are underway.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities have not said what caused the accident.

