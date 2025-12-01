Expand / Collapse search

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo's house egged following Bears loss

By
December 1, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Eagles fans call for coaching changes after loss against Bears; Jenkins inducted into hall of fame

Eagles fans didn’t wait long to make their frustration known on Black Friday, booing early and often as Philadelphia dropped its second straight game, this time to the Chicago Bears. Many in the crowd demanded one thing: a new offensive coordinator. Fans at the Linc chanted for coaching changes as the Eagles lost to the Bears.

The Brief

    • The home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was egged on Saturday, according to ESPN.
    • The incident comes following the Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears this past Friday – the final score was 24-15.
    • Head Coach Nick Sirianni said that Patullo would remain the team's offensive coordinator on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - The home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was egged on Saturday, according to ESPN

The backstory:

The incident comes following the Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears this past Friday – the final score was 24-15. It's the second straight loss for The Birds, who fumbled a 21-point lead against the rival Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 23. 

This vandalism also comes following chants of "Fire Kevin!" at Friday's game from Eagles fans. 

Patullo to remain offensive coordinator 

What's next:

As ESPN notes, during a conference call with reporters on Monday, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni said that Patullo would remain the team's offensive coordinator. Patullo was promoted from passing game coordinator to associate head coach in 2023 before being promoted to his current position earlier this year. 

The Eagles' record is now 8-4. Their next game is on Dec. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who currently have the same record. 

The Source: Information from The Associated Press, ESPN and The Philadelphia Eagles. 

