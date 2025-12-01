Eagles OC Kevin Patullo's house egged following Bears loss

The Brief The home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was egged on Saturday, according to ESPN. The incident comes following the Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears this past Friday – the final score was 24-15. Head Coach Nick Sirianni said that Patullo would remain the team's offensive coordinator on Monday.



The home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was egged on Saturday, according to ESPN.

The backstory:

The incident comes following the Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears this past Friday – the final score was 24-15. It's the second straight loss for The Birds, who fumbled a 21-point lead against the rival Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 23.

This vandalism also comes following chants of "Fire Kevin!" at Friday's game from Eagles fans.

Patullo to remain offensive coordinator

What's next:

As ESPN notes, during a conference call with reporters on Monday, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni said that Patullo would remain the team's offensive coordinator. Patullo was promoted from passing game coordinator to associate head coach in 2023 before being promoted to his current position earlier this year.

The Eagles' record is now 8-4. Their next game is on Dec. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who currently have the same record.