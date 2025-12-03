Norristown teen shot and killed while walking to store, police searching for suspects

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norristown over the weekend. Hamid Boyd was shot and killed on Powell Street on Nov. 30. Police are searching for three suspects and the shooters' vehicle.



Police are searching for suspects after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norristown over the weekend. On Wednesday, officials released new images of the suspects' car.

Norristown murder

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, on Powell Street in Norristown.

Hamid Boyd, a 19-year-old father, was killed in the shooting. Video from near the scene showed three men getting into a white sedan after the shooting and driving off. According to his family, Boyd was walking to the store when he was shot.

Police are searching for a white sedan connected to the fatal shooting of Hamid Boyd in Norristown on Nov. 30, 2025. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering $5,000 for information.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering a $5,0000 reward for information that will lead to the identification of the car and the shooters.

What they're saying:

Boyd's family has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral and memorial service. Online, his family wrote that Boyd was a Norristown native, and that "he was a devoted father to his two-year-old daughter, and his presence brought joy and hope to everyone around him."

Boyd graduated from high school this past June, and was a standout basketball athlete, his family said.

"His loss is heartbreaking and has left a void that can never be filled," the family wrote.

More information on the family's GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Norristown Police Chief Mike Trail called Boyd's death "a senseless tragedy which will be felt by many for years to come," and vowed to catch his killers.

"To those responsible, rest assured you will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted for this senseless act of violence," Trail wrote. "To the community, I pledge the full resources of the Norristown Police Department to assist in interrupting this cycle of violence, but we cannot do it alone. The time has come to put aside the things which divide us and focus on what unites [us.] Only then can we stop the cycle of violence which is robbing our communities of so many of our young people."

What we don't know:

It was not clear what led up to the shooting, and Norristown Police did not have descriptions of the three suspects.

The Source: Information in this story is from a Norristown Police Department press release, a Facebook post from Norristown Police Chief Mike Trail and a GoFundMe campaign created by Hamid Boyd's family.



