Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in Southwest Philadelphia: police

What we know:

Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a dump truck in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The deadly crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the crash where the dump truck remained on the side of the road surrounded by police.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person who was killed in the crash.

It's also unknown if the driver remained at the scene of the crash.