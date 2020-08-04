Pennsylvania State Police ask the public's help in locating young man near Ridley Creek Park

article

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18 to 19-year-old teen last seen in the area of Ridley Creek Park.

State troopers say the young man was last seen in the vicinity of Bishop Hollow Road and Chapel Hill Road, near Ridley Creek Park Tuesday afternoon, just before 2:30.

Officials state the young man was wearing a black shirt with the number 19 printed on the back of the shirt and he was wearing black knee-high socks and sneakers.

If anyone knows anything reagrading this individual or his location, please contact Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

