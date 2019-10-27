article

Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday for the inaugural Market Street Run for Blue event, a fundraiser benefitting the Philadelphia Police Foundation.

Amid heavy rain and stormy conditions, participants ran and walked the Market Street loop from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.

Officials said 1,165 participants attended, raising $140,000 total.

Officer Andy Chan was critically injured after a motorcycle crash in January 2019.

Fifty-five participants ran in honor of Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan, who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in January.

Chan, 48, was riding his motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia in January when he was struck and thrown from his vehicle. The 24-year veteran was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

