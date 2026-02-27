Woman fatally shot, stabbed inside South Philly apartment; roommate in police custody

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and stabbed several times in South Philadelphia on Friday. Police say the victim’s 30-year-old female roommate was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators have not said what led up to the violence.



A 26-year-old woman died after being shot in the head and stabbed several times inside a South Philadelphia apartment Friday afternoon.

Police say woman found dead in South Philadelphia apartment

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of South 9th Street and found the woman inside an apartment with gunshot and stab wounds.

Investigators say the crime scene was contained to a second-floor apartment and that the victim’s 30-year-old female roommate was taken into custody at the scene.

"Based on the information and preliminary investigation that the officers had, they took a 30-year-old female into custody at that location," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace. "The crime scene was contained to a second floor apartment and at this time we do not believe there is any danger to the community. The person that we believe is responsible for this homicide is currently in custody at this time."

Police have not released the names of the victim or the woman taken into custody.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators believe the victim’s roommate is behind the killing, but have not said what may have led to the violence.

What's next:

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the apartment.