Video: Drone footage shows aftermath of New Jersey building explosion

Drone footage shows the aftermath of a building explosion in Gloucester County on Wednesday that left at least five people injured.

What we know:

The bird's-eye view of the debris field leftover from a massive explosion shows a debris field scattered with rubble and twisted metal.

The footage, shot and shared with FOX 29 News by Jim Schuler, includes an up-close view of a small fire burning within the wreckage.

The backstory:

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the Savita Naturals building on Heron Drive in Logan Township just after 2:30 p.m.

Officials say Savita Naturals processes cocoa butter for the chocolate industry, and stores a large amount of propane on the premises.

Firefighters battled the charred leftover remains of the explosion, and at least five people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The blast was felt for miles around surrounding areas in Gloucester County and beyond.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the immediate area. That order was lifted a short time later.

Firefighters remained at the scene of the explosion to monitor air quality and conduct a burn off of additional fuel products.

What they're saying:

Eyewitnesses told FOX 29’s Alex George they felt the blast from several hundred feet away, with one person initially thinking a car had crashed into the building.

Another eyewitness said the entire behavioral health clinic nearby shook, TVs went dark and people evacuated in a panic.

An eyewitness said he called 911 after seeing someone emerge from the building on fire.

Coworkers reportedly helped the injured person by removing their clothing so they could receive medical care.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.