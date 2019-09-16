Philadelphia Eagles players surprise NJ teen with terminal diagnosis with special delivery

A handful of Philadelphia Eagles surprised a New Jersey teen by delivering special sensory-friendly equipment to his home in Audubon.

17-year-old Luke DeFilippo has an inoperable brain tumor and autism. He is non-verbal and stopped growing when he was 5-years-old.

"When they diagnosed him, they told us he had two months to two years, and that was 17 years ago," Laura DeFilippo said. "The blessing is that he's been with us that long, but the day in and the day out, it's a long road."

The Eagles organization donated and delivered special sensory-friendly equipment that will eventually fill a therapy room for Luke that the family is raising money to build.

"It's kind of mind blowing, when you think about it," Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said. "Doctors told him he wasn't going to live through being one and now he's a 17-year old kid, it's just amazing. Such an inspiration."

The Eagles players stuck around to talk to neighbors and volunteers and sign autographs. They all repeated a similar message about how meeting Luke has put things into perspective.

Advertisement

"The football thing only lasts so long," wide receiver Mack Hollins said. "You're going to be in the community for years to come and at some point you may be the person who needs help."

Anyone interested in helping Luke can visit his GoFundMe page.

Mail donations can be sent to "Room for Luke" at 434 Maple Ave, Audubon, N.J., 08106.