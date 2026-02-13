Federal officials visit South Jersey beaches, propose $1B fund for erosion

The Brief Federal and local officials visited South Jersey beaches to address severe erosion. Rep. Jeffery Van Drew is promoting a new $1 billion annual federal fund for beach restoration. Emergency funding could reach Ocean City and other shore towns by summer, but exact recipients are still being determined.



Federal and local leaders gathered along the Jersey shore Friday to see firsthand the ongoing beach erosion impacting communities and to discuss new funding plans aimed at long-term solutions.

Federal officials tour eroded beaches and unveil funding proposal

What we know:

US Representative Jeffery Van Drew and a top Army Corps of Engineers leader toured Ocean City, Strathmere, Avalon and North Wildwood to assess beach erosion.

Van Drew is promoting the "Coastal Trust Fund," a proposal in Congress to create a permanent $1 billion annual fund for beach restoration projects nationwide.

Van Drew said, "What you always hear about beach nourishment is gee they put the sand down one year and it seems like a year later it’s all gone. We want to study that." He added, "We are looking at dredging we’re looking at whether permanent structure are called for we are looking at funding. These are all pieces to the puzzle."

The plan also includes tens of millions in emergency funding for local projects this summer, with Ocean City expected to be among the first to benefit.

Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, said, "We’re optimistic that we can have the resources made available to us within a month or two. And the actual work and mobilization to begin shortly thereafter."

Local mayors say the funding is crucial for both tourism and protecting homes. Jay Gillian, mayor of Ocean City, said, "Tourism is important sitting on the beach enjoying that but the biggest thing is the protection for our homes and neighbors so it’s a big thing."

The group braved freezing February temperatures to see the damage up close and discuss next steps.

Beach erosion is a recurring problem for many Jersey shore towns, threatening tourism and property. The proposed federal fund aims to provide a long-term fix and protect local economies.

The new funding proposal has just been introduced in Congress and Van Drew says it already has bipartisan support.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which additional towns will receive emergency funding or when work will begin in each community.

Van Drew says the Coastal Trust Fund has bi-partisan support in Congress