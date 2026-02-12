Here's how much Philadelphia spends on Valentine's Day

article

The Brief Philadelphia is seen as a value destination for Valentine's Day in a major city. A dinner date costs around $150 per person, with flowers adding another $100 on average. Valentine's Day spending in Philadelphia nearly matches the national average.



Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach record highs this year, but Philadelphia is often a hidden gem for couples.

What we know:

Philadelphia ranks as one of the more affordable major metros for romance, offering high-quality experiences for significantly less money.

A budget of $150 per person could easily cover a romantic night out with dinner and drinks at several restaurants around the city.

Getting flowers for your date may add another $80-115 to your spending, while a hotel room would be your biggest expense at $200 or more a night during Valentine's weekend.

If you're looking for the cheapest option, a $40 movie date package would be your best bet.

Big picture view:

Valentine's Day in Philadelphia aligns very closely with the national average, which experts say will break records this year at $29.1 billion, surpassing last year's record of $27.5 billion.

Americans are budgeting a record $199.78 on average for gifts, an increase from $188.81 last year and surpassing the previous record of $196.31 set in 2020.

"Much of that growth is driven by middle- and high-income shoppers who are expanding their gift lists to include friends, co-workers and even pets in addition to loved ones," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.