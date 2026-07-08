Philadelphia hosts MLB All-Star weekend with merch, local chefs, art, and events

The Brief Major League Baseball’s All-Star weekend is set to take over Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia. The event will feature Philly-inspired food, custom art, and celebrations tied to America’s 250th anniversary. All-Star festivities begin Friday night, with the All-Star Game as the finale next Tuesday.



Major League Baseball’s All-Star weekend is ready to kick off at Citizen’s Bank Park, with the city of Philadelphia and the Phillies taking center stage for a five-day celebration, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

All eyes on Philadelphia as MLB All-Star weekend begins

What we know:

The field at Citizen’s Bank Park has been painted with the All-Star Game logo, and the stadium is set for a week of events.

Major League Baseball and the Phillies have unveiled a custom Liberty Bell replica designed by local artist Andre Chaney, which will be on display inside the stadium through the weekend.

The All-Star weekend will showcase Philly flair, including fan-selected menu items and dishes from local chefs such as pizza, rib melts, sundaes, and cheesesteaks.

Special Philly-themed hats and other All-Star merchandise are also available.

"The connection to America’s 250 was a real driver behind having the game in 2026 in Philadelphia at Citizen’s Bank Park and I think what you are going to see over the next week is we designed all of our events to have some thread of America 250 as part of that," said Jeremiah Yolkut, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of global operations and events.

"Whether it’s the red carpet show up against the backdrop of Independence Hall, whether it’s the neighborhood layout at All Star Village, whether it’s celebrating our nation’s history during the All-Star Game festivities, this is our moment," said Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing and Government Affairs.

The All-Star Liberty Bell replica, created by Chaney, is a highlight for visitors and the artist from North Philadelphia.

"The fact that so many people coming to the All-Star game and just coming to the city in general... it’s like for me is surreal," said Chaney.

The five-day event will culminate with the All-Star Game next Tuesday night, which will air on FOX.

The backstory:

The decision to host the All-Star Game in Philadelphia was influenced by the city’s role in America’s 250th anniversary, according to Yolkut.

"This is America’s pastime the games greatest stars, in the birthplace of our country during our 250th anniversary. It doesn’t get any bigger or better than that," said Yolkut.

The festivities are designed to leave a lasting impression on fans.

"I have no doubt that again capping off an incredible summer here in Philadelphia and hopefully creating memories where people can look back and say I was part of the All Star game and I experienced the amazingness that baseball has to offer," said Yolkut.

Fans can expect a packed schedule of events starting Friday night, with activities both inside and outside the stadium. The Pennsylvania Convention Center will be home to the Capital One All-Star Village from Saturday, July 11 to Tuesday July 14.

Local chefs and artists are contributing to the unique flavor of the event, with food and art that reflect Philadelphia’s culture.

The All-Star menu and Liberty Bell replica are examples of how the city’s identity is woven into the celebration.

The event is not just about baseball, but also about highlighting Philadelphia’s history and community, according to Harris.

What we don't know:

Details about the number of visitors coming to town are unknown at this time.